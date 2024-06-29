Why buying out Jeff Skinner made sense for the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jeff Skinner's tenure with the Buffalo Sabres has ended after six seasons. The team has decided to buyout the last three years of Skinner's eight-year, $72 million contract he signed in 2019. Skinner will now be a free agent and can sign elsewhere.

So here's how the Skinner buyout breaks down over the next six seasons:

The largest saving is this upcoming season, when the Sabres will save $7.55 million with Skinner still on their cap for just $1.44 million.

With a Skinner buyout the Sabres have about $31M in salary cap space. They better use it. https://t.co/apg6OT7R9M — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 26, 2024

Next year, the Sabres will save $4.5 million, with Skinner still costing the team $4.44 million on their salary cap. The salary cap ramifications are the most significant in 2026-27, with Skinner costing the Sabres $6.44 million on their salary cap, saving the team just $2.55 million in what would have been his final season in Buffalo.

The buyout will also cost the Sabres $2.44 million on their cap each year from 2027-2030 (three seasons). This is the first time the Sabres have bought out a player's contract since Cody Hodgson.

So what does this mean for the team moving forward?

Well, they'll have plenty of flexibility and money to spend this upcoming season. The Sabres will have approximately $31 million in cap space heading into the NHL Draft and free agency. Even with new contracts for Ukko Pekka Luukkonen, Henri Jokiharju, and Peyton Krebs the Sabres should have more than $20 million to use on new players.

The decision to buyout Skinner makes me believe they'll be aggressive and use that money to make the team better now. Creating cap space doesn't make sense if you don't plan on using most of it. The buyout penalties would've been more manageable if the team waited one more season, so the decision to do it now means they are looking to make a run at some big free agents or players in a trade.

This also allows the Sabres to find a player they think will be a better fit for a Lindy Ruff team. Skinner's goal-scoring ability has always been elite, but his lack of ability to lock down in the defensive zone would've been a real problem for Ruff, especially if Skinner was going to be playing more of a middle-six role.

The Sabres will miss Skinner's scoring, but this decision will allow GM Kevyn Adams to put a better team on the ice in Prague to start the season. Now it's time to see how they use the money. Here's what I would do.

