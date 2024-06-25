With these moves the Buffalo Sabres could end their playoff drought in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's time to rebuild the Buffalo Sabres. With things about to ramp around the league, this is my attempt at putting together a Buffalo Sabres roster that I believe would immediately become a playoff contender. This is a combination of speculation, educated guesses, and pure chaos.

We'll start with handling the Sabres internal business:

Buyout Jeff Skinner

Where there's smoke there's fire. With GM Kevyn Adams non-commital about the future of Skinner, it certainly appears his time in Buffalo is ending. From the minute Lindy Ruff was hired, I started to wonder how Skinner would fit into the mix moving forward. The cap savings this year would be about $7.5 million. The most difficult year to navigate would be in 2026-27 with Skinner carrying a cap hit of $6.44 million but with a rising salary cap, the Sabres might have to take their medicine and move on.

With the buyout to Skinner, the Sabres would have approximately $31 million in cap space this summer.

Sign Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes a pad save during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

3 years, $17 million ($5.67 million per year)

The Thatcher Demko contract (5 years x $5 million) would seem to be what Luukkonen's camp would want from the Sabres. However, five years may be a bit too long for the Sabres with Devon Levi also in the mix. So to get a deal done, the Sabres give UPL more money and less term to make it an appealing deal.

Qualify RFAs Henri Jokiharju/Peyton Krebs

Do not qualify: Kale Clague or Jacob Bryson

Krebs is a player I still believe in. If he's someone who can be moved for a more established player, the Sabres should explore that possibility. But if he's back as the Sabres fourth-line center next year I'm fine with it.

As for Jokiharju, well...

Trades:

Buffalo trades Henri Jokiharju + a 2024 third-round pick to Tampa Bay for Erik Cernak

The Lightning don't have a first, second, or third-round draft pick and have only $5.3 million in projected cap space. If they want to keep Steven Stamkos, they must part ways with a good player. Buffalo sends a competent player in Jokiharju with a lower cap hit and a mid-round pick to add a bully to their blue line. Cernak is a nightmare to play against and the Sabres need more guys like that on their roster.

Buffalo trades Ryan Johnson + a 2024 second-round pick to Florida for Sam Bennett

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett (9) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Much like the Lightning, the Panthers have limited cap space with plenty of players that need new deals. With Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour about to get big paydays, the Panthers will need to get creative. They add a young prospect to their blue line and a second-round pick in exchange for a capable third-line center. It's a bit of a risk for the Sabres to add a player one year away from unrestricted free agency, but eventually, they need to pull the trigger on a risky move.

Free agency:

RW Patrick Kane: two years, $10 million

Did you know Patrick Kane is from Buffalo? Despite Kane pouring cold water on the rumors that he was down to Detroit or Buffalo last season, it's clear the Sabres were interested. With so much already accomplished as a player, it would make a ton of sense for Kane to want to finish his career in Buffalo playing for the coach who was behind the bench of the teams he grew up watching.

RW Warren Foegele: three years, $12 million

Foegele has earned a pay raise after a strong 2023-2024 season. For a team looking for physicality and skill, Foegele is a perfect bottom-six fit. $4 million per season is a hefty price for a depth forward, but he can move up and down the lineup and would bring offensive upside. Foegele will have interest from contenders, so the Sabres need to give him a deal that would be worth his while.

LW William Carrier: two years, $4.5 million

Carrier was a player the Sabres never wanted to lose in the expansion draft. He's been a solid role player in Vegas for the last seven seasons and has earned a nice deal in free agency. He's a perfect fit for the Sabres at the bottom of their lineup.

D Jacob Bryson: one year, $1 million

In my opinion, Bryson isn't worth the $1.9 million qualifying offer the Sabres would need to pay him, but I have no issue with him at a cheaper deal as the Sabres' seventh defenseman. I thought he was good enough in 2024 to stick around for another season.

Potential Lineup:

Peterka - Thompson - Tuch

Benson - Cozens - Kane

Greenway - Bennett - Quinn

Carrier - Krebs - Foegele

Rousek/Kulich

Samuelsson - Dahlin

Power - Byram

Clifton - Cernak

Bryson

UPL

Levi

Final thoughts:

This exercise made me realize how much work the Sabres have to do. Kevyn Adams will have plenty of big decisions to make and needs to be aggressive. Last year was a massive disappointment that started in the summer with two uninspiring additions in free agency. If Adams banks on internal growth this season it may be the last bet he makes as the GM of the Buffalo Sabres. Fortune favors the bold and it's time for the Sabres to take a swing for the fence.

