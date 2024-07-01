Buffalo Sabres add another piece, sign forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's clear the Buffalo Sabres prioritized re-shaping their bottom-six at the start of free agency and the addition of Nicolas Aube-Kubel further proves that.

Aube-Kubel, 28, spent last season with the Washington Capitals, where he scored six goals and had 16 points in 60 games. His best NHL season came with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-2022, when he scored 22 points in 67 games and helped the Avs win a Stanley Cup.

Aube-Kubel slots into the Sabres lineup as a fourth-line winger with plenty of straight-line speed.

Bove's Take:

This is another player I like and an improvement from what the Sabres have had in years past. He won't score a ton of goals, but he'll lock down in his defensive zone and bring coveted speed to the bottom of their lineup.

NHL free agency kicked off at noon on Monday and the Sabres have made a handful of additions.

The team signed forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal, forward Sam Lafferty to a two-year deal, and defensemen Dennis Gilbert and Jacob Bryson to one-year deals.