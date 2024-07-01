Watch Now
Welcome home; Buffalo Sabres sign free agent and WNY native Dennis Gilbert

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert (48) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have announced the free agent signing of former Calgary Flames' defenseman Dennis Gilbert: a Western New York Native and St. Joes Collegiate Institute alum.

Gilbert appeared in 34 games last season for the Flames and will add depth to the Buffalo Sabres' defense that recently acquired Washington's Beck Malenstyn via trade on Saturday right before the 2024 NHL Draft.

Before being acquired by Buffalo, Gilbert played in 82 career NHL games with Chicago, Colorado, and Calgary. From 2015 to 2018 He played at the University of Notre Dame, appearing in 116 total games during his time with the Fighting Irish.

Before that, he also played one season (2013-14) for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the OSHL.

