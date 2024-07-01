Buffalo Sabres add secondary scoring & bet on upside, sign Jason Zucker to one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While it's not a blockbuster move, the Buffalo Sabres have added veteran forward Jason Zucker on a one-year deal. According to Frank Seravalli from Daily Faceoff, Zucker's deal is worth $5 million on a one-year deal.

Zucker, 32, has played nearly 700 NHL games and spent last season in Arizona and Nashville.

Last season, Zucker finished with 14 goals and 18 assists in 69 games played. It was a bit of an underwhelming season after a strong year in Pittsburgh in 2022-23 where he scored 27 goals and had 21 assists in 78 games.

Zucker slots in as a middle-six left winger and will provide the Sabres with some secondary scoring they desperately need. In a perfect world, Zucker would be on the Sabres third-line, but given their lack of options on the left side, Zucker may play higher in the lineup.

Bove's Take:

I like this move for the Sabres because there isn't much risk involved. Zucker is a better secondary scoring option than some of the options they've had the last few years, and it's only a one-year deal so there's not a long-term commitment.

The folks over at @AFPAnalytics had Zucker projected at $3.7M on a two-year deal. Sabres pay more and get him on a one-year deal. It's rich for my liking, but not insane, IMO. https://t.co/miqfxSZjEB — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 1, 2024

The Sabres have much more work to do, but Zucker is a good start. If he can score around 20 goals and help the second power-play unit he'll be a welcomed addition.

All that said, the Sabres still desperately need to add a top-six forward and a true third-line center. It's clear the focus at the start of free agency has been shaping their bottom six, but until they add a true difference-maker, the off-season will feel incomplete.

NHL free agency officially opened at noon on Monday.

The Sabres have also reportedly signed Sam Lafferty to a two-year deal worth $2 million a year. You can read more here.