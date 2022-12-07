Who needs to step up for the Buffalo Bills following Von Miller's season-ending injury?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. A few days later he provided an update during his podcast, saying he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage" and initially said he hoped to be back as early as this week.

The Bills placed Miller on the injured reserve list on December 1 and said the team was hopeful he would return this season.

On Wednesday the team announced it was discovered during an exploratory surgery that Miller had an ACL tear and he would be done for the season.

