Was it a mistake for the Buffalo Bills to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a new era for the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, Bills GM Brandon Beane sent shockwaves through the NFL as he traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick (owned by Minnesota). In addition to Diggs, the Bills sent Houston a sixth-round pick this season and a fifth-round pick in 2025.

WATCH: 'I'm shocked': Instant reaction to the Buffalo Bills trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans

But was this a mistake for the Bills?

Members of Bills Mafia are now wondering what's next as the team searches for its new number one wide receiver. For the last four seasons, that was never a question. Diggs was a lock to get 100 catches and surpass 1,000 yards. But now with Diggs in Houston and Gabe Davis in Jacksonville, the Bills need to find two new targets for Josh Allen.

Without Diggs and Davis, the Bills wide receiver room now includes:



Curtis Samuel

Khalil Shakir

Mack Hollins

Justin Shorter

KJ Hamler

Andy Isabella

Tyrell Shavers

Bryan Thompson

That's not necessarily a list loaded with top-end proven talent. Samuel and Shakir are nice pieces, but the Bills need to add a player that can become Allen's security blanket.

They likely will address wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft, but is selecting one at pick 28 enough? Matt Bove and 7 Sports contributor Howard Simon share their thoughts on the move and why the Bills decided now was the right time to move Diggs. You can watch the full conversation in the video player above.