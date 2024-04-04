What options do the Buffalo Bills have at wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Stefon Diggs now in Houston, the Buffalo Bills need to address their glaring hole at wide receiver.

Bills GM Brandon Beane assured the fan base the team will turn over every stone to continue to improve their team, but what ways make the most sense?

When looking at wide receiver specifically, the Bills have four obvious options:



Free Agency

Trade market

Pick No. 28 in the NFL Draft

Trading up in the first round

Every option has its pros and cons, but some feel more likely than others.

For example, the idea of trading up wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Beane. He's traded up in the first round four times since taking over in 2018. With a loaded wide receiver class, this may be the year to be patient, unless they are targeting one of the players expected to go early in the first round. Even if they add a player in free agency or a trade, the Bills will likely use one of their top two draft picks on a wide receiver.

I sat down with ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller at the NFL Combine in February. Miller discussed what wide receivers in this year's draft could be a good fit for the Bills.

How good is the 2024 NFL Draft WR Class?

I also talked with 7 Sports Contributor Joe Buscaglia on Wednesday and discussed what the Bills could do at wide receiver. You can watch the conversation below.

'I think anything is on the table': What do the Buffalo Bills do at WR after trading Stefon Diggs?

As for free agency, the Bills hands are tied with limited cap space. They'll have more money to spend in June when Tre'Davious White's cut becomes official, but until then, it will be bargain shopping.

Then of course there's a trade, which is how the Bills got Diggs back in 2019. It's certainly a viable option but is a bit more complicated than the other ideas. If Buffalo is willing to give up the asking price for a player in a deal, they may also have to sign that player to a new deal. This doesn't seem like the most ideal scenario given their limited cap space, but if the deal is structured the right way it's not impossible.

There's no denying Beane has plenty of options as we inch closer to the NFL Draft. It's not a matter of if the Bills add a wide receiver, it's a matter of when.

