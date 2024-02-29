These wide receivers from the 2024 NFL Draft could be great fits for the Buffalo Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Since taking over as the Buffalo Bills general manager in 2018, Brandon Beane has never used a first round pick on a wide receiver. He's never used a second or third round pick on a wide receiver either.

Talked to several people today about the WR class and the consensus is that it’s even better than people know. 7-8 players that should be selected in the first round and several more in the top 50. Seems like the hype is real. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 27, 2024

Gabe Davis, selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, is the earliest Beane has selected a wide receiver, but that will likely change this season.

With a loaded wide receiver class and a huge need at the position, the Bills have an opportunity to make their offense more explosive and versatile. Davis is set to hit free agency and a long shot to stay in Buffalo, making the position that much bigger of a need than it already is.

But is the hype around this class real?

We asked ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller what he thinks of the class and which players would fit best with Josh Allen and the Bills offense.