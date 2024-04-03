'I'm shocked': Instant reaction to the Buffalo Bills trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, 7 Sports Director Matt Bove has confirmed.

According to the league source, the Bills will trade Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick via the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills acquired Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick in March 2020 from the Vikings in exchange for a first-round pick, fourth-round pick, fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

Diggs instantly became the Bills number-one wide receiver and in four years with the team, he played in 66 games and had 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs helped the Bills go from a good team to a legit contender. His importance cannot be overstated. The trade should have no impact on him being remembered as one of the best Bills WRs in franchise history. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 3, 2024

He was named to the Pro Bowl in all four seasons in Buffalo and was a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

During the 2020 season, he set the team's single-season records with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He was also the first player in Bills history to lead the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in a single season in 2020.

The Bills announced the signing of wide receiver Curtis Samuel in March, but the departure of Diggs could be a big blow to a Bills team that will look very different next season.

So far this offseason the Bills have moved on from Diggs, fellow wide receiver Gabriel Davis, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre'Davious White, and center Mitch Morse among others.

At the NFL Combine in February, Bove spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane about the team's outlook. You can watch their full conversation below.

Bove also sat down with ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller who discussed what wide receivers in this year's draft could be a good fit for the Bills.

