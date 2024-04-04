'Four of the best years of my life': Stefon Diggs says one last goodbye to Bills Mafia

After it was announced that the Buffalo Bills agreed to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, he took to Instagram to say goodbye to the team and Bills Mafia.

The Bills former wide receiver wrote that his time in the city has encompassed some of the best years of his life, writing:

I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️💙. Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization ! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again ♾️ 14



Diggs' former teammate, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, also took to social media and reacted to the trade. He posted "Till Next Time #Diggs 🫡#YouAlreadyShnow" with four photos of the two of them.