Taylor Swift coming to Buffalo? 7 Sports recaps Buffalo Bills 31-17 win over Pittsburgh Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia will get to enjoy a rare but still exciting "victory Tuesday." After the Buffalo Bills took care of business Monday night in the AFC Wild Card Round with a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, AJ Klein all with impact performances that helped guide the Bills to the AFC Divisional round. Which in case you don't know, will be against the Kansas City Chiefs. Right here at Highmark Stadium.

7 Sports Director Matt Bove and sports reporter Dom Tibbetts break down the big keys to victory and other notable storylines from Monday's win over Pittsburgh. As well as look ahead to Sunday night's matchup with Kansas City.

Check out the video above for the full recap.