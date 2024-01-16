Watch Now
Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard ruled out of Wild Card matchup against Pittsburgh with ankle injury

Buffalo Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde spoke to the media after the team's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 21:45:12-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have had several players on the defensive side of the ball leave the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard was carted off the field and taken in for X-rays of his ankle. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bernard is believed to have an ankle sprain and X-rays were negative and he will have an MRI on Tuesday.

In addition, cornerback Christian Benford was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury. Linebacker Baylon Spector was announced as questionable to return with a back injury. Cornerback Taron Johnson left the game and the team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury.

The Bills came into the game without cornerback Rasul Douglas, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and safety Taylor Rapp due to injuries they suffered last week in Miami.

You can watch Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde speak to the media after the game and discuss players stepping up after players went down with injuries in the video player above.

