Buffalo Bills LB Terrel Bernard ruled out of Wild Card matchup against Pittsburgh with ankle injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have had several players on the defensive side of the ball leave the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with injuries.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard was carted off the field and taken in for X-rays of his ankle. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bernard is believed to have an ankle sprain and X-rays were negative and he will have an MRI on Tuesday.

#Bills star LB Terrel Bernard, who has emerged as one of their top defenders, has what is believed to be an ankle sprain, source said. X-Rays were negative, MRI tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

In addition, cornerback Christian Benford was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury. Linebacker Baylon Spector was announced as questionable to return with a back injury. Cornerback Taron Johnson left the game and the team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury.

The Bills came into the game without cornerback Rasul Douglas, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and safety Taylor Rapp due to injuries they suffered last week in Miami.

Bills defense is without:



Terrel Bernard

Taron Johnson

Christian Benford

Baylon Spector

Rasul Douglas

Taylor Rapp

Tyrel Dodson



and



Matt Milano

Tre'Davious White



They are absolutely decimated on that side of the ball — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 16, 2024

You can watch Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde speak to the media after the game and discuss players stepping up after players went down with injuries in the video player above.