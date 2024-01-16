Big plays fuel Bills win against Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, (N.Y.) — Big games are defined by big moments for the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen was the superstar everyone would expect in playoff mode. Allen had three passing touchdowns, but it was the 52-yard rushing touchdown that set him apart.

Allen’s second-quarter touchdown is now the longest playoff rushing touchdown in franchise history.

“I got 15-20 yards downfield and heard a lot of guys screaming slide. I didn’t slide, and I scored,” said Josh Allen.

The other big moment came from second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The wideout continues to be a reliable option, and on Monday, he gave his team a nice two-touchdown cushion.

“Josh put it right on me, and the dude hit me, and I was able to stay up and make a play from there,” said Shakir.