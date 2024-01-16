Watch Now
Buffalo Bills defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17, will play Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media after the team's playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jan 15, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 on Monday and will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills-Steelers matchup was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday but was postponed to 4:30 p.m. on Monday due to heavy lake effect snow in the region.

The Bills didn't show any rust and got off to a hot start.

They took a 7-0 lead on a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. They took a 14-0 lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid. Then they went up 21-0 after a 52-yard touchdown run from Allen.

The momentum shifted late in the second quarter when the Steelers blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt from kicker Tyler Bass.

The Steelers got on the board with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the teams went into halftime with the score 21-7.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter and the Bills held a 24-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Steelers cut the lead to 24-17 early in the fourth quarter but the Bills increased their lead back to 14 with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Allen to wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

The Bills battled through several injuries on the defensive side of the ball and came away with a 31-17 win.

