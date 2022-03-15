Watch
Reports: former Bills OG Jon Feliciano will head to the New York Giants

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 4:55 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 04:55:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano has reportedly agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.

The Giants said Monday they have agreed to a deal with him, pending a physical.

After three years on the Bills offensive line, Feliciano announced Wednesday he and the Bills were parting ways.

The Bills also released OL Daryl Williams but announced Monday center Mitch Morse signed an extension and they signed a one-year deal with OL Rodger Saffold as well.

