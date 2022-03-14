Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills and offensive lineman Mitch Morse agree to terms on contract extension

Bills Jets Football
Bill Kostroun/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) prepares to take the snap from center Mitch Morse (60) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bills Jets Football
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 12:12:41-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and offensive lineman Mitch Morse have agreed to terms on a contract extension.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network it is a two-year $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed and Morse is now under contract through 2024.

Morse has played seven NFL seasons, four with the Kansas City Chiefs and three with the Bills. He joined the Bills in 2019 and has played in 47 games in his three seasons.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine