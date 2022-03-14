Buffalo Bills and offensive lineman Mitch Morse agree to terms on contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and offensive lineman Mitch Morse have agreed to terms on a contract extension.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network it is a two-year $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed and Morse is now under contract through 2024.

The #Bills are giving C Mitch Morse a two-year, $19.5 million extension with $12 million guaranteed, source says. Morse is now under contract through 2024. His pay for this upcoming season increased from $8.5 million to $11.25 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Morse has played seven NFL seasons, four with the Kansas City Chiefs and three with the Bills. He joined the Bills in 2019 and has played in 47 games in his three seasons.