Bills sign OL Rodger Saffold to one-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The changes on the offensive coaching staff has led to a change in the trenches. The Buffalo Bills have signed former Tennessee offensive lineman Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract.

Saffold made the Pro Bowl as a Titan this past season. In 2017, he was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press as a Ram. Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer held the same position for Los Angeles during that season.

The Indiana product was drafted by the Rams in 2010. Saffold, 33, has 157 NFL starts under his belt.