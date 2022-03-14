Watch
Bills sign OL Rodger Saffold to one-year deal

Matt Patterson/AP
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Rodger Saffold III (76) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 14:48:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The changes on the offensive coaching staff has led to a change in the trenches. The Buffalo Bills have signed former Tennessee offensive lineman Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract.

Saffold made the Pro Bowl as a Titan this past season. In 2017, he was named second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press as a Ram. Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer held the same position for Los Angeles during that season.

The Indiana product was drafted by the Rams in 2010. Saffold, 33, has 157 NFL starts under his belt.

