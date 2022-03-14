Watch
Buffalo Bills release offensive lineman Daryl Williams

Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 14, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released offensive lineman Daryl Williams.

Williams entered the NFL in 2015 and played five seasons with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Bills. The 29-year-old offensive lineman joined the Bills in 2020 and played in 33 games across two seasons, starting 32 of those games.

According to Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network, Williams was set to earn $8.125 million this season. Garafolo also stated that Williams and the Bills will remain in touch and a possible return in the future should not be ruled out.

