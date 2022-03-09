Bills and OG Jon Feliciano part ways, Feliciano tweets goodbye to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be looking to replace a member of their offensive line.
The Bills and OG Jon Feliciano are parting ways.
Feliciano took to Twitter Wednesday evening, saying, "It's been great Buff" and added that a more formal goodbye would follow.
Feliciano, 30, started 31 games during his three seasons with the Bills. Feliciano signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2019 but has spent parts of the last two seasons on injured reserve with shoulder and calf injuries.
It’s been great Buff ✌🏽— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 9, 2022
Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com was first to report.
Source: #Bills releasing veteran guard Jon Feliciano. I’m told the team approached him hoping he’d be willing to take a pay cut. He wasn’t and now he’ll hit the open market, something he avoided last year by re-signing right before free agency.— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 9, 2022