Bills and OG Jon Feliciano part ways, Feliciano tweets goodbye to Buffalo

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) blocks during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 20:08:05-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be looking to replace a member of their offensive line.

The Bills and OG Jon Feliciano are parting ways.

Feliciano took to Twitter Wednesday evening, saying, "It's been great Buff" and added that a more formal goodbye would follow.

Feliciano, 30, started 31 games during his three seasons with the Bills. Feliciano signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2019 but has spent parts of the last two seasons on injured reserve with shoulder and calf injuries.

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com was first to report.

