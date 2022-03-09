Bills and OG Jon Feliciano part ways, Feliciano tweets goodbye to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be looking to replace a member of their offensive line.

The Bills and OG Jon Feliciano are parting ways.

Feliciano took to Twitter Wednesday evening, saying, "It's been great Buff" and added that a more formal goodbye would follow.

Feliciano, 30, started 31 games during his three seasons with the Bills. Feliciano signed with the Bills as a free agent in 2019 but has spent parts of the last two seasons on injured reserve with shoulder and calf injuries.

It’s been great Buff ✌🏽 — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 9, 2022

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com was first to report.