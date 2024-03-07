Report: Buffalo Bills and safety Taylor Rapp reach agreement on three-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buffalo Bills and safety Taylor Rapp have reached an agreement on a three-year deal.

Schefter reports the deal is worth up to $14.5 million.

Rapp joined the Bills prior to the 2023 season and played in 16 games, starting four of them, and had 50 tackles and one interception.

The signing of the former second-round pick would fill a need at the safety position after the Bills announced the release of Jordan Poyer earlier Wednesday.

In addition to Poyer's release, the Bills also announced the release of several other players including center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.

Originally reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills also plan to release cornerback Tre'Davious White.

