Report: Buffalo Bills and safety Taylor Rapp reach agreement on three-year deal

Charlie Riedel/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 21:09:11-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Buffalo Bills and safety Taylor Rapp have reached an agreement on a three-year deal.

Schefter reports the deal is worth up to $14.5 million.

Rapp joined the Bills prior to the 2023 season and played in 16 games, starting four of them, and had 50 tackles and one interception.

The signing of the former second-round pick would fill a need at the safety position after the Bills announced the release of Jordan Poyer earlier Wednesday.

In addition to Poyer's release, the Bills also announced the release of several other players including center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.

Originally reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills also plan to release cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Major roster shakeup: Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Tre'Davious White among Buffalo Bills cuts

