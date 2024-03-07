Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills and edge rusher Von Miller agree to renegotiated contract

Von Miller
Chris Szagola/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Von Miller
Posted at 8:36 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 20:39:09-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Buffalo Bills and edge rusher Von Miller have agreed to a renegotiated contract.

Yates reports that the deal has a base value of $8.85 million in 2024 with the chance to make up to $20 million with incentives. This is up from $17.5 million under the old terms.

Yates said this move saves the Bills $8.645 million in 2024 salary cap space.

This reported agreement is one of several moves that the Bills made on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the team announced the release of several players including safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.

Originally reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills also plan to release cornerback Tre'Davious White.

You can watch 7 Sports Director Matt Bove break down the big moves below.

Major roster shakeup: Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, and Tre'Davious White among Buffalo Bills cuts

