Report: Buffalo Bills and edge rusher Von Miller agree to renegotiated contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Buffalo Bills and edge rusher Von Miller have agreed to a renegotiated contract.

Yates reports that the deal has a base value of $8.85 million in 2024 with the chance to make up to $20 million with incentives. This is up from $17.5 million under the old terms.

Yates said this move saves the Bills $8.645 million in 2024 salary cap space.

This reported agreement is one of several moves that the Bills made on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day the team announced the release of several players including safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.

Originally reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills also plan to release cornerback Tre'Davious White.

