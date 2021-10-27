NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Bills stadium talks "progressing in a positive way"

BUFFALO (WKBW) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says talks concerning a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills are "progressing in a positive way."

Speaking at the NFL's fall meetings in New York City, Goodell shared his thoughts on the continued talks between the Bills, New York State and Erie County. "I think the parties are working well together. I think there is a recognition of the need for a new stadium in Buffalo for the Bills, and I think everyone is working with that objective in mind," said Goodell.

Leaders with New York State, Erie County and the City of Buffalo are waiting to see the results of a cost analysis study on a new potential home for the Bills.

The Bills have previously said they prefer to build a new 60,000 seat stadium in Orchard Park on Abbott Road and would not continue to play in Highmark Stadium after the team’s lease with Erie County ends after 2023.

A study from Empire State Development proposed several options including a potential downtown location.

Goodell said on Tuesday the NFL has no preference on the location he just wants to see a solution that keeps the Bills in Western New York for "generations."

"Those are decisions that should be made locally," said Goodell. "They should be considered at what the cost of those different projects would be, how they are going to fund those collectively in a private public partnership, and what is best for the community."

The Erie County Legislature has approved a resolution that calls for public hearings before a vote on any stadium proposal can be made.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said last week that while he'd like to have a new deal done by the end of the year there is still plenty of work to do before things are finalized.