State looking into possible downtown Buffalo site for possible new stadium for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Eyewitness News has obtained a proposal from Empire State Development for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, and a possible location in downtown Buffalo.
In the proposal from Empire State Development and engineering firm AECOM, one of the sites for a new stadium for the Bills would be at South Park Avenue and Louisiana Street in Buffalo.
Empire State Development and AECOM also mention a new stadium in Orchard Park.
The Bills previously said they were looking into building a new stadium in Orchard Park on Abbott Road and would not continue to play in Highmark Stadium after the team’s lease with Erie County ends after 2023.
