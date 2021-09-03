Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive talks Bills Stadium

Ron Raccuia the Executive Vice-President of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, answered questions about the Bills plans to build a new stadium on WBEN, Thursday morning.

He was asked if a stadium deal was not reached. would the Bills continue to play in Highmark Stadium after the team’s lease with the county ends after 2023.

“No,” said Raccuia. “We absolutely will not.”

The Bills say they're ready to build a new stadium in Orchard Park across Abbot Road from Highmark Stadium. He says, a deal just needs to be finalized with the state and county. Sources said the Bills are looking at $1.4 billion stadium funded with a private public partnership.

“I think it pays for itself. I think it provides the value to the state and the county in numerous ways,” added Raccuia. Highmark Stadium would need additional work over the next few years. A source says the Bills want a new stadium up by 2027.

“So the sooner we can get a new stadium, the less money that's going to be put into the existing stadium to make sure that it's safe and NFL ready,” said Raccuia on the radio show.

Raccuia said the Bills want a deal done, soon. He said work would begin immediately once a deal is struck.

