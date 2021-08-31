Watch
Source close to stadium deal: Bills propose 60,000-seat open-air stadium worth $1.4 billion by 2027

Adrian Kraus/AP
Fans walk outside Highmark Stadium before a preseason NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 14:17:03-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — First reported by the Associated Press, a source close to the deal for a possible new Buffalo Bills stadium tells 7 Eyewitness News a plan has been submitted to partners with the state and county for a 60,000-seat open-air stadium with a $1.4 billion price tag in Orchard Park by 2027.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal is not public, tells 7 Eyewitness News the cost of the possible new stadium is expected to be covered by some form of a public/private partnership.

The stadium is expected to be a 60,000-seat open-air stadium, but the source says most of the seats will be covered from the elements. Highmark Stadium's current capacity is around 70,000.

The source says Pegula Sports & Entertainment has spent millions of dollars in studies to make sure the Bills get the best type of stadium possible for WNY.

During a press conference on August 4, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who is involved in negotiations for a possible new stadium, would not get into specifics on where the negotiations stood but said his goal is to get a deal done that is fair for all parties.

On August 17, 7 Eyewitness News spoke to Jim Wilkinson, a spokesperson for PSE, who said a renovation of Highmark Stadium is no longer an option and a new stadium would be in Orchard Park.

Highmark Stadium was built in 1973 and the team's current lease expires in 2023.

