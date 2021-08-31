Source close to stadium deal: Bills propose 60,000-seat open-air stadium worth $1.4 billion by 2027

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — First reported by the Associated Press, a source close to the deal for a possible new Buffalo Bills stadium tells 7 Eyewitness News a plan has been submitted to partners with the state and county for a 60,000-seat open-air stadium with a $1.4 billion price tag in Orchard Park by 2027.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal is not public, tells 7 Eyewitness News the cost of the possible new stadium is expected to be covered by some form of a public/private partnership.

Like mostly all NFL stadiums in the league, a source tells me this is expected to be some form of public/private partnership. @wkbw https://t.co/BSmmuzMkPW — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) August 31, 2021

The stadium is expected to be a 60,000-seat open-air stadium, but the source says most of the seats will be covered from the elements. Highmark Stadium's current capacity is around 70,000.

For comparison:



Allegiant Stadium [LV] - 65K

Levi’s Stadium [SF] - 68K

US Bank Stadium [MIN] - 66K

Gillette Stadium [NE] - 66K

Lucas Oil Stadium [IND] - 67K

Univ. of Phoenix Stadium [AZ] - 63K — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 31, 2021

The source says Pegula Sports & Entertainment has spent millions of dollars in studies to make sure the Bills get the best type of stadium possible for WNY.

During a press conference on August 4, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who is involved in negotiations for a possible new stadium, would not get into specifics on where the negotiations stood but said his goal is to get a deal done that is fair for all parties.

On August 17, 7 Eyewitness News spoke to Jim Wilkinson, a spokesperson for PSE, who said a renovation of Highmark Stadium is no longer an option and a new stadium would be in Orchard Park.

Highmark Stadium was built in 1973 and the team's current lease expires in 2023.