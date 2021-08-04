Poloncarz says Buffalo Bills have not threatened to leave as part of stadium negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed reports surrounding the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium and the possibility of a new stadium being built.

A report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham Sunday said a source within Pegula Sports and Entertainment indicated that "Austin is a possible destination—or threat" if the Bills can't get a new deal for a taxpayer-funded stadium.

The report from Wickersham followed a report from The Buffalo News which said the Bills are looking for a 100 percent taxpayer-funded stadium that would reportedly cost $1.1 billion.

Wednesday Poloncarz addressed the reports, saying that as Erie County Executive he is involved in the negotiation process and some information in the reports was false and some of it was true.

"At no time has the team representative said 'if you do not build this and pay for it, we are moving'," said Poloncarz. "I want the public to understand, there has been no gun put to the head of Erie County and New York State stating 'if you do not do this, we are moving'."

Poloncarz continued on to say negotiations are a long process, he would not get into specifics on where the negotiations are at this point although he does not expect a deal to be announced any time soon. The county executive said his goal is to get a deal done that is fair for all parties.