'My mindset is still the same': Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford ready to work after signing extension

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills made defensive back Christian Benford's four-year, $76 million extension official.

Benford then spoke to reporters for the first time and was upfront about the ups and downs his NFL journey has taken him on. He said that this deal is part of the validation he needed for himself to prove that all the hard work and sacrifice that went into it paid off.

"I would tell younger me that all those tears at night are going to pay off," Benford said. "All those heavy thoughts, all that worrying for your family, and all that work you've been putting in is going to pay off eventually."

He also made it very clear that whether or not he got the type of deal he did with Buffalo, it wasn't going to impact his commitment to becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and adding hardware to his trophy case.

"My drive is already strong to be the best in the league," Benford said. "It don't change nothing; my mindset is still the same, get the Super Bowl and be the best in the league."

One of the guys that helped Benford get to this point is former teammate and defensive back Rasul Douglas. The two are very close friends. and talk almost daily.

So I asked Benford if he was going to ask Douglas about coming back with him.

"It would be cool to play with my brother again, but only God knows at the end of the day," Benford said. "But a little bug about him coming back? Maybe I'll do it later. Who knows?"

Benford joins Josh Allen, Terrel Bernard, Khalil Shakir and Greg Rousseau who also signed extensions with the Bills this offseason.