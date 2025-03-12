'This is home': Josh Allen reflects on record-setting deal with Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen loved Buffalo before he was even drafted by the team in 2018. On Wednesday, Allen spoke with reporters for the first time since agreeing to his record-setting six-year, $330 million extension with the Bills. He shared the story of how on his official visit with the Bills, he got stuck in Orchard Park because of snow and went out to Bar Bill for wings because he couldn't make his flight.

"I was just sitting there, and it felt like home to me," Allen said. "It's the only thing that I've ever known. Small town feel where the people are great, and the food is just as great. Those were two big factors for me. And not having a huge city with traffic and this and that is something I kind of feared. I just think this is home for me."

Allen, 28, has spent his entire seven-year career in Buffalo. The reigning NFL MVP had four more years on his current deal but was the 14th highest-paid quarterback before the team rewarded him for his recent play. Despite the massive raise, Allen left some money on the table and took a deal that he hopes can help the Bills continue to have sustained success.

"It's weird to say this, but what's $5M more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?" Allen said. "I wasn't looking to kill them in every way that I could. I told my agent that if this has any impact on the salary cap, let's figure out a way to not do that."

Allen's new deal keeps him in Buffalo through the 2030 season, which will be his age-35 season. When asked if he wanted to play his entire career in Buffalo, Allen said he doesn't want to start thinking about the end because he feels like he's got a lot of football left, but loves the idea of playing for one team.

"This is home to me," Allen said. "It'll never not be home. I would love to continue to play here as long as I can and when it's time to put the cleats up, hopefully it'll be in Buffalo."