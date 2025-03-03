'I wanted to be a Bill': Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir speaks on signing contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir knew from the minute he arrived in Orchard Park that this was where he belonged.

As it turns out, he was right. On Monday, the 25-year-old former fifth-round pick signed his four-year contract extension with the Bills, keeping him with the organization through the 2029 season.

“There is nothing like putting that Bills jersey on and going out there,” Shakir said. “You know, Bills Mafia, there’s nothing like it, so I’m just super grateful.”

Shakir has been a diamond in the rough for the Bills. After catching just 10 passes during the 2022 season as a rookie, his production has taken off. In his second season, Shakir caught 39 passes but was especially effective down the stretch and in the playoffs.

But his third season was far and away his most impactful. With no true No. 1 receiver on the roster, Shakir emerged as Josh Allen’s most trustworthy target, catching 76 catches for 821 yards and four touchdowns.

“Obviously, I like to have high expectations and to go get what I think I deserve, so it’s always just been go to work," Shakir said.

That’s what he did the morning after he agreed to the terms of the deal. Shakir had a 7 a.m. workout just hours after finding out he would be a Bill for the next several years.

“It just makes you want to work that much harder, that you have an organization behind you that believes you and wants to lean on you a bit more,” Shakir said. “Yeah, it’s more motivation to just continue to reach higher limits.”