‘I never wanted to leave:’ Buffalo Bills re-sign Greg Rousseau to four-year, $80 million extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have re-signed defensive end Greg Rousseau to a four-year, $80 million contract extension, securing his place on the team through the 2029 season.

Rousseau, who has been with the Bills since he was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, expressed his excitement about continuing his career in Buffalo.

The newly extended defensive end took some time to talk one-on-one with 7 Sports Director Matt Bove about this extension, Rousseau citing unfinished business and potential for growth as key reasons for his decision.

"It's a blessing, you know, it's a place that I wanted to be. Since 2021, I've been here. I never really wanted to leave, so I mean I'm just glad that organization feels the same way." Rousseau said. "They trusted me a lot with this contract, so I gotta go out there and prove them right and keep on playing good ball and only get better."

You can find Rousseau's full conversation with 7 Sports Director Matt Bove by watching the video above.

In addition to Rousseau, the Bills have also extended the contract of long snapper Reed Ferguson Saturday, the longest-tenured team member.

Rousseau and Ferguson joined wide receiver Khalil Shakir and linebacker Terrel Bernard, as the latest four-year extensions.

