Why extending Terrel Bernard was a no brainer for the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terrel Bernard has become the face of the Buffalo Bills defense and now he's here to stay through the 2029 season. On Friday, the team agreed to a four-year extension with the defensive captain worth a reported $50 million.

It's a fair deal for both sides but very good value for the Bills, keeping their 25-year-old linebacker with the team as he's about the enter the prime of his career. It always felt like it was a foregone conclusion that they would extend Bernard, but we didn't know for how much. And this is a more team-friendly deal than I was anticipating.

While he may not be a household name around the NFL, Bills fans know just how much of a difference he makes when he's on the field. Like his linebacker partner Matt Milano, he has a knack for making splash plays when his team needs him to. I think back to this past season and his interception against the Texans in his first game back from injury. Then there was the interception to seal the regular season win against the Chiefs. And most notably, his forced fumble and recovery in the Divisional Round against the Ravens.

Bernard makes the splash plays they always wished Tremaine Edmunds would do more consistently.

Now that said, he is not a perfect player. Bernard's size can sometimes create a bit of a mismatch for heavier offenses that emphasize running the ball. But his range and versatility more than makeup for the minor flaws in his game.

Bernard is the type of player teams build around and his impact goes beyond what he does on the field. He is a leader in the locker room and is beloved by his teammates. When you combine that with his ability to play at a consistently high level, this is a slam-dunk deal for the Bills that makes all the sense in the world.

