Injuries, penalties stall the Buffalo Bills in a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

LONDON, UK. (WKBW) — Behind a plethora of key injuries and a penalty-ridden game. The Buffalo Bills would fall 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Both teams started with punts on their opening drives. But the Jaguars would strike first on their next drive. Trevor Lawrence connected with former Buffalo Bill Zay Jones for a six-yard touchdown (two-point conversion after Ed Oliver penalty). However the major storyline out of that drive would be the knee injury sustained by Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

Milano would be ruled out shortly after being helped off the field. Daquan Jones was also banged up on that drive with a pectoral injury and was ruled 'doubtful' to return.

After Jacksonville's third drive of the game ended in a field goal. The ensuing Buffalo drive would result in a punt.

Trailing 11-0, the Bills last offensive drive before halftime finally ended in points. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs linked up for a 15-yard touchdown to spark what was an otherwise stalled-offense in the first half. Jacksonville would try add a field goal before the halftime break. But deep in the redzone, Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa brought heavy pressure into the backfield and forced a Trevor Lawrence fumble. In which he would recover.

Buffalo would trail 11-7 heading into halftime.

Out of the break, both offense struggled to add points. The Bills offense had some big plays but ultimately went scoreless in the third. As did the Jaguars so the score remained 11-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Two plays into the fourth after AJ Epenesa's third pass deflection of the game. Ed Oliver would force the strip-sack on Trevor Lawrence in the red zone and the loose ball would be recovered by Tyrel Dodson.

However, this Bills offense continued to struggle as penalties stalled drives. On 3rd and 15, Allen took a deep shot to Diggs, but that 50/50 jump ball would be intercepted by Darius Williams.

Jacksonville would take their ensuing drive 93 yards in 10 plays resulting in a Travis Etienne touchdown.

So trailing 18-7, Buffalo drove down the field in nine plays for 75 yards which ended in a Josh Allen to Gabe Davis touchdown that technically happened twice as Davis was called for offensive pass interference on the first attempt. Buffalo's two-point conversion would be no good. So the score stayed at 18-13.

Needing a big stop on the ensuing Jags drive. On third down and four, Lawrence floated a perfect pass to receiver Calvin Ridley to extend the drive. Sean McDermott would take his final timeout after the next play. And then Etienne would take the next run 35-yards for a touchdown.

Just when you thought a 25-13 deficit was how this game would end. Josh Allen and the offense pulled off a four-play, 75-yard drive in large part due to a 43-yard pass to Deonte Harty. Allen would call his own number and score on a three-yard run to make it a 25-20 deficit.

Buffalo would then attempt an onside kick that had a chance to be recovered. But instead it would land out of bounds.

Their defense forced a punt. However with only 22 seconds on the clock Josh Allen would connect with Stefon Diggs over the middle who tried lateraling the ball back to James Cook which resulted in a fumble that would be recovered by the Jaguars.

25-20 Jacksonville would be the final. Buffalo returns home to host the New York Giants next week on Sunday Night Football.