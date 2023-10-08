Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano ruled out due to knee injury

Dolphins Bills Football
Gary McCullough/AP
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Dolphins Bills Football
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 10:20:38-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced linebacker Matt Milano has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a knee injury.

According to 7 Sports Director Matt Bové, Milano was helped off the field and went straight to the blue injury tent. The broadcast crew then said the Milano was carted off. Dorian Williams replaced Milano in the game.

It has been a rough start to the game for the Bills as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones also left the game due to a pec injury. He is listed as doubtful to return.

Although edge rusher Von Miller returned to the field Sunday, the Bills defense is already playing without defensive end Greg Rousseau and cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Christian Benford.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!