Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano ruled out due to knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced linebacker Matt Milano has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a knee injury.

According to 7 Sports Director Matt Bové, Milano was helped off the field and went straight to the blue injury tent. The broadcast crew then said the Milano was carted off. Dorian Williams replaced Milano in the game.

It has been a rough start to the game for the Bills as defensive tackle DaQuan Jones also left the game due to a pec injury. He is listed as doubtful to return.

Although edge rusher Von Miller returned to the field Sunday, the Bills defense is already playing without defensive end Greg Rousseau and cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Christian Benford.