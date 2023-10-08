What now? Matt Milano's injury piles more adversity and uncertainty on the Buffalo Bills defense

LONDON, UK. (WKBW) — After the Buffalo Bills lost defensive back Tre'Davious White for the season with an achilles injury last week we all thought the defense could weather that storm. But after Matt Milano suffered a knee injury on the first drive of Sunday's game, it may be time to reconsider that thought.

The severity of it is unclear, but both Jordan Poyer and head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that it "doesn't look good."

Jordan Poyer says he just heard the news about Matt Milano. Didn’t elaborate what that news was. But that doesn’t sound promising. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 8, 2023

And to make matters worse. Defensive lineman Daquan Jones also went down with a pectoral injury. In which McDermott again said, "It doesn't look good."

Matt Milano said it’s a knee/lower leg injury & “it’s not looking good” Daquon Jones injury is also “not looking good” So worst case scenario for the Bills who may lose their best defensive player and most underrated player. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 8, 2023

On a day when the Bills were without Christian Benford in the secondary and Shaq Lawson up front. These are the injuries the Bills couldn't afford. On top of those two big ones, we saw Leonard Floyd, Taron Johnson and Dion Dawkins all stay down on the field at some point with injuries.

Poyer even touched on the fact that at one point in the second quarter, he noticed all the different guys who were out on the field for Buffalo.

"You look out there and some of the guys who are normally out there are gone. Matt Milano, DQ (Daquan Jones). But the guys who stepped in I thought they played really well. We just got to find more ways to get takeaways. Had two, but it wasn't enough. We've been here before we'll find a way to bounce-back."

This of course forced guys to step up. But we saw second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam struggle in coverage against Jacksonville's number-one receiver Calvin Ridley. McDermott gave Ja'Marcus Ingram some playing time in the secondary late in the game.

"No injury to Kaiir. Just more situationally wanted to get another player in there."

Losing Daquan Jones for any period of time is a tough blow for this Bills defense. But if Milano's injury is as bad as Poyer and McDermott alluded to, things could be flipped upside down real quick for this unit.