Too little, too late; Buffalo Bills offense sputters in loss to Jaguars

LONDON, UK. (WKBW) — Regardless of whether or not you think the Buffalo Bills should've traveled to London earlier in the week, it doesn't take away from the fact their offense struggled for three and a half quarters this afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"At the end of the day we got to be ready to play Sunday. It didn't matter if we traveled on Saturday, Friday, Thursday, Monday, two weeks ago it didn't matter. We didn't put out our best stuff. They did and that's why they beat us." said quarterback Josh Allen.

"That lack of a sense of urgency showed. And we got in that mode of not necessarily rushing, more so we got to score," added wide receiver Stefon Diggs. "It's definitely something to learn from and there's a lot to learn from."

WATCH: Stefon Diggs reacts to the Bills loss to the Jaguars

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2006 chart-topper "Too Little, Too Late" by JoJo is exactly how we can describe the Bills offense on a day when the defense was battered and bruised. The offense needed to play a bigger part much like we saw last week in the win over Miami.

READ MORE: What now? Matt Milano's injury piles more adversity and uncertainty on the Buffalo Bills defense

Alas, that was not the case today. Allen credited the Jacksonville defense for keeping his high-powered offense out of sync for much of the game.

"They were putting us in what we call "red" situations. We weren't very efficient on first and second down," added Allen. "It never felt like we got into a rhythm until late there."

Allen still finished the day with 359 passing yards and three total touchdowns. But a good chunk of that came late in the game against soft coverage from the Jaguars.

Looking ahead the Bills have a great bounce-back game opportunity when they host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football from Highmark Stadium.