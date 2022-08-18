Buffalo Bills fans donate more than $125,000 to PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in honor of Luke Knox

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the death of Luke Knox, a Florida International University football player and the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, Bills fans have begun donating to the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in Luke's honor.

Luke was 22 years old and was a junior at FIU. The university announced his death Thursday morning.

After arriving in Buffalo in 2019, Dawson established a partnership with the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. With his "Knox Sox" initiative he donates for every catch and touchdown catch he makes, with the funds going toward custom non-slip socks for pediatric cancer patients as well as other PUNT projects. There is also "Dawson's Locker" which "provides families fighting pediatric cancer daily sustenance with the little things that can make a big difference to help get them through," according to PUNT's website.

Following Luke's death, Bills fans have been donating $16.88 to the organization. 16 was Luke's number at FIU and 88 is Dawson's number with the Bills.

According to a PUNT spokesperson, as of 4:00 p.m. Friday over 5,500 donations have been made totaling nearly $125,000. At one point Thursday its website crashed due to a PayPal issue as it was seeing as many as 15 donations a minute. The site is now back up and running.

"It's incredible." Gwen Mysiak, the Executive Director of PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative told 7 News. "We are not a big hospital foundation. We are grassroots. These resources will be incredibly impactful." "This is part of Luke Knox's legacy now. What has happened through these donations and we do not take that mandate from Bills Mafia lightly", Mysiak added.

@dawson_knox & his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization. In sorrow, we stand with them at this time of profound loss. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of support from #BillsMafia for our mission in honor of his brother Luke. pic.twitter.com/N7j2iI6Z7q — P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative (@PUNTpedcancer) August 18, 2022

7 News spoke to James Keller, who helped spur the donations, and he said "when Bills Mafia has something tragic go on it just seems like it's our turn to step up and return the favor for every Sunday of memories they give us."

In the past, Bills fans have been recognized for their contributions to several different organizations and charities.

In 2018 donations were made to the Andy and JJ Dalton foundation after the former Bengals quarterback helped the Bills make the playoffs.

In 2020, donations were made to Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother, Patricia, following her death.

In 2021, donations were made to Blessings in a Backpack, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite charity. The donations were made after the Bills' victory over the Ravens in the playoffs. Later in the year donations were made to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana after Tre’Davious White's season-ending injury and then donations were made to Buffalo non-profit VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement after a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where fans felt the referees missed many calls. Just before the end of 2021, donations were made to Child & Family Services and the Rural Outreach Center after former Bills special teams ace Steve Tasker was not nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If you'd like to donate to the PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative you can do so here.