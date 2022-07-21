BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen visited Oishei Children’s Hospital Wednesday to see the impact donations to The Patricia Allen Fund have made since it was launched in late 2020.

In November 2020, Oishei announced plans to honor Patricia Allen, Josh Allen's grandmother, after Bills fans began donating to the hospital in her honor following her death. Josh has long been a supporter and has a partnership with the hospital.

The plans to honor Patricia included the launch of The Patricia Allen Fund and the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing on the hospital's tenth floor. The wing was unveiled to Josh in October 2021. When the fund was launched Oishei said it would "provide ongoing to the pediatric critical care team at Oishei Children’s Hospital who provide life-saving care to pediatric patients." Over $3 million in donations have been made since the creation of the fund. You can find a donation page for the fund here.

On Wednesday the Bills quarterback visited the hospital to see first-hand the impact donations to the fund have made.

You can find details of the visit provided by Kaleida Health below: