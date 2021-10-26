Oishei Children's Hospital wing honoring Patricia Allen unveiled to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oishei Children’s Hospital unveiled the wing honoring Patricia Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother, to Josh on Monday.

The "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing" was announced by Oishei in November 2020 after Bills fans donated nearly $700,000 to the hospital in honor of Patricia following her death. Due to the outpouring of donations, Oishei also announced the creation of the "Patricia Allen Fund" and just before the end of 2020 the fund surpassed $1 million in donations. The fund provides ongoing support to the pediatric critical care team at the hospital.

Allen has long been a supporter of Oishei Children's Hospital and has a partnership with the hospital.

Joe Cascio, Kaleida Health

It was an honor and a privilege to tour the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing. My family and I cannot even begin to express our gratitude for the support this community has shown us. The dedication and commitment that the staff at Oishei shows families and patients during their time in the hospital absolutely exemplifies what it means to live in the city of good neighbors here in Buffalo. Thank you all so much and Go Bills! - Josh Allen

The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing is located on the hospital's tenth floor and the playroom on that floor has been renamed "The Buffalo Bills Fans Fun Zone" in recognition of all the support the hospital has received from Bills fans in honor of Patricia.

Joe Cascio, Kaleida Health

As a born and raised Bills fan myself, the outpouring of support from fans across the globe after Patricia’s passing last year was a wonderful reminder of who we are – the city of good neighbors. Yesterday we were proud to honor the outpouring of support from the Bills fans, by unveiling the ‘Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing’ and ‘Bills Fans Fun Zone’ to Josh Allen and his family. It will forever be a special part of Oishei Children’s Hospital. - Allegra C. Jaros, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital

Oishei said the Patricia Allen Fund has grown to over $1.4 million, with donations still coming in. You can find a donation page for the fund here.