Buffalo Bills fans donating money to two charities after Steve Tasker not nominated for Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is known for donating money to charitable causes and after special teams stalwart Steve Tasker was not nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, fans are once again donating money, this time to two different local charities.

The Taskers are incredibly charitable and have also identified this cause that they have been involved with from the ground up! Take your pick, they’re both incredibly deserving of the funding! https://t.co/5gldLsgqrn — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 31, 2021

Fans are donating $8.90 to Child & Family Services and the Rural Outreach Center, two causes Tasker has championed.

If you'd like to donate to Child & Family Services you can click here.

If you'd like to donate to the Rural Outreach Center, you can click here.