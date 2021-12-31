Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills fans donating money to two charities after Steve Tasker not nominated for Hall of Fame

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Reinke/AP
Buffalo Bills receiver Steve Tasker kisses his son Deacon,4, after the Bills lost to the Washington Redskins 37-24 in Super Bowl XXVI Sunday, JAn. 26, 1992 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
Steve Tasker
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 13:04:13-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is known for donating money to charitable causes and after special teams stalwart Steve Tasker was not nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, fans are once again donating money, this time to two different local charities.

Fans are donating $8.90 to Child & Family Services and the Rural Outreach Center, two causes Tasker has championed.

If you'd like to donate to Child & Family Services you can click here.

If you'd like to donate to the Rural Outreach Center, you can click here.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!