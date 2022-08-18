Florida International University football player Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox, has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Florida International University football player Luke Knox, the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died.

Luke was 22 years old and was a junior at FIU.

The university announced his death Thursday morning, releasing the following statement:

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program.



We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.



Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need." - Florida International University

According to the Associated Press, the university said police do not suspect foul play.

FIU head football coach Mike MacIntyre also released a statement on Twitter, which said in part:

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember." - Head coach MacIntyre

Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said: