A closer look at the impact Stefon Diggs had on and off the field while with the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — So Bills Mafia are we ready to talk about it? You know the whole Stefon Diggs being traded to the Houston Texans ordeal.

Now that time has passed since news broke it gave members of Bills Mafia a chance to collect their thoughts and voice their opinions on the matter.

Diggs spent four seasons with the Bills and built countless relationships with fans.

Regardless of how you feel personally about the Diggs trade, it’s important to remember how his time here in Buffalo will be remembered.

On the field, he helped push the Bills into a new era of success and he also made sure to show the fans just how much he enjoyed being a Bill.

Whether that was his community-based charity work or simply playing catch with young fans before every game, he continually showed he cared about the fan base he played for.

Maybe no story is a better example of that than at the time five-year-old Aydin Laborde’s.

Aydin, you may remember, lost his father in March of 2022. Diggs heard about this and from there the two along with Aydin’s mother would keep in touch. In December before their game against the Miami Dolphins back in the 2022-2023 season. Diggs gifted Aydin a brand-new pair of shoes for Christmas. Bringing the young boy to tears and warming the hearts of Bills Mafia.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions because things weren’t always perfect with Diggs, he’s the self-proclaimed ultimate competitor, but underneath the surface, he did care a lot about the fans who poured everything they had into this team.

Diggs took to Instagram on Wednesday to say one last goodbye to the team and Bills Mafia.

