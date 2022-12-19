Diggs surprises young Bills fan with a meaningful Christmas gift

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On a snowy Saturday in Orchard Park, five year old Aydin Laborde once again met his hero, Bills wide receiver Stephon Diggs.

In a video captured by Aydin’s mom and the Buffalo Bills, during pregame warmups, Diggs walked over to the young boy pregame to give him a special gift.

Diggs said to Aydin, “Do you remember my face,” to which Aydin replied “yeah.”

Diggs said, “I heard I got a present for you for Christmas, Merry Christmas.”

Remember @StefonDiggs’ buddy Aydin?



Stef met up with him tonight for a special pregame moment. ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/FpC7vp6XDz — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 18, 2022

Diggs then handed Aydin a shoe box, filled with a special pair of sneakers. The shoes had a photo of Diggs on one, and on the other a photo of Aydin and his late father, Nicholas.

The Bills wideout and the kindergartner have a special relationship that goes back to the summer, right after Aydin lost his father to a brain aneurism. Diggs talked with Aydin at Bills training camp, and then met up with him again at a preseason game.

But this present, and another chance to see Diggs meant the most to Aydin.

Diggs said, “Merry Christmas little man,” and seeing Aydin burst into happy tears cheered him up. “Wish me luck,” Diggs said.

Aydin says the shoes meant a lot to him, and that’s why he got emotional.

“It just reminded me of my dad,” he said.

Alma Duric, Aydin’s mom says Diggs has left such a mark on her son in so many ways. The young boy spends many of his school days giving back to his classmates. He even won an award for being a great classmate.

Duric says she can’t thank Diggs enough for what he has done.

“He brought happiness when we were literally in the pits of dark,” she said. “He’s made Aydin feel so special. It’s impacted him so much.”

The shoes and the surprise were made possibly by Bills Mafia Babe ALYSSA MILANO, who says after learning of Aydin’s story, she had to do something.

“Seeing Diggs with Aydin was one of the best moments of my life. I’m so appreciative of all the individuals that helped make this happen, most importantly, Diggs.”

Milano adds, “I’m not stopping here. I have decided to do this four times a year for the next generation of Bills Mafia who have faced adversities, are battling cancer or other traumas. I’d love to help facilitate a meet and greet with their favorite player who is on the shoes as well.”

Duric says her family is forever grateful.

Aydin says he loves his shoes, and they’re so special he will only wear them when the Bills play.