Western New York's 7 biggest sports stories in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sports, like many years past, continued to be amongst the biggest stories within Western New York. From a deep Bills playoff run to the end of a storied Sabres announcer career, here were the biggest sports stories in the region in 2022:

7. Bills Mafia gives back multiple times throughout the season

Bills Mafia is known for its fervent and undying love for the Bills, but more importantly, they are known for its philanthropy and giving back spirit. In 2022, there were plenty of examples of philanthropic efforts by the tight-knit football fans, but here are the top three:

Bills Mafia response to Von Miller's injury with positivity and donations to his charity After the announcement that Bills linebacker Von Miller would miss the rest of the 2022 season with an ACL injury, the non-profit organization Bills Mafia Babes, started an effort to donate to Miller's foundation, Von's Vision. The organization provides low-income Denver-area students with free vision care and eyewear.



Bills Mafia donations help Mafia Meals deliver dozens of Thanksgiving meals Donations to Mafia Meals, helped the organization deliver dozens of Thanksgiving meals to families in need. After a blistering snowstorm dumped nearly 7 feet of snow on the area just a week before Thanksgiving, the organization found that their food drive and tailgate were to no longer take place. After a tweet posting about the canceled tailgate went viral, Bills Mafia ended up raising over $6000 in 24 hours to make the tailgate and food drive possible. Mafia Meals was able to gather at Soho Buffalo on Chippewa Street to distribute Thanksgiving meals to dozens of needy families.



Bills Mafia rallies around Bills fan following a family tragedy

Bills Mafia showed support for a young girl, Elliye Ball, who suffered near-fatal injuries during a fire at her family home in January. When Elliye was able to recover, she was able to visit a Bills game with her father against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills caught wind of her story through social media and surprised Elliye and her family with Bills gear and videos from former Bills like Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas. WKBW



6. Buffalo Bills give first look at new stadium renderings, completion expected in 2026

On Oct. 27, the Bills released the first renderings of their new stadium, with an expected completion date in 2026.

The $1.4 billion stadium will be built across Abbott Road from the team's current home at Highmark Stadium. A tentative agreement from the Bills includes an $850 million investment in taxpayer funds.

5. Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused of sexual assault, later released from team

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza was released from the team shortly after being accused of sexual assault during his tenure at San Diego State University in 2021. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit by a California woman who accused Araiza and his teammates of "gang raping" her when she was 17 years old. Bills GM Brandon Beane later announced on Aug. 27 that Araiza was to be released by the team.

Adrian Kraus/AP Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

The San Diego County District Attorney's office announced on Dec. 7 that a review of the assault was complete, and the following statement was released: "Prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

4. Center Jack Eichel returns to Buffalo, first game against Sabres since trade

Former Sabres captain and center Jack Eichel made his return to Buffalo in March, but this time he donned a Golden Knights jersey instead of a Sabres one. Sabres fans may remember Eichel's rocky exit from the team after a disagreement over surgery led to the then-25-year-old being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Eichel's first game against Buffalo resulted in a 3-1 win for the Sabres.

WKBW

3. Linebacker Von Miller signs with Bills following championship season with Los Angeles Rams

Coming off a championship season with the Rams, and his second Super Bowl victory, All-Pro linebacker Von Miller decided to sign a six-year deal worth $120 million with the Bills in the offseason. In a press conference one day after his signing, the 32-year-old told reporters that the Bills are "going to win a Super Bowl with or without me,” and that “they're an amazing team."

WKBW Von Miller holds up his new #40 Bills jersey after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Miller later noted his eagerness to be a part of the team, saying "I'm excited to be here, I really am. I'm excited to be a part of this community." In his 2022 season debut with the Bills, Miller posted two sacks and four tackles in a 31-10 win against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

2. Bills playoff run ends at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs for second year in a row

Peter Aiken/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The Buffalo Bills put up impressive records in the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons, but both postseasons ended in tough losses at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills entered the 2021 playoff game with a Wild Card win against the New England Patriots, and the Chiefs, a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both wins would set up a rematch between the two teams of the previous year's AFC Conference Championship game, this time in the divisional round. Both clubs battled back and forth the entire game, with WR Gabriel Davis catching a playoff-record four touchdowns. The monstrous game from Davis wouldn't prove to be enough, as the contest went into overtime, with the Chiefs declaring victory 42-36.

1. Buffalo Sabres honor famed play-by-play announced Rick Jeanneret with "RJ Night", hang banner from rafters

WKBW Rick Jeanneret is honored by the Buffalo Sabres during "RJ Night" on April 1, 2022 at KeyBank Center. Jeanneret is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season after 51 years with the team.

The number one sports story this year was the retirement of iconic Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret. After a storied 51-year career, Jeanneret decided to hang up his headset at the end of April. Jeanneret made history during his time with the Sabres, including becoming the longest-tenured play-by-play announcer with a single team in all of hockey.