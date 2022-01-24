Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime of divisional round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBW) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime of the divisional round.

Here's what happened.

First Quarter: Bills 7-7 Chiefs

The Bills go for it twice on fourth down and convert with a touchdown run from Devin Singletary to give Buffalo the 7-0 lead.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed for touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

Second Quarter: Bills 14-14 Chiefs

Allen gets sacked on third down and the Bills are forced to punt.

The Chiefs can't get much going on offense and are forced to punt.

The Bills can't do much on offense and have to punt again.

Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes to give Kansas City a 14-7 lead.

Josh Allen threw a bullet to Gabriel Davis to tie the game at 14.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of the second half.

Third Quarter: Chiefs 23-21 Bills

Butker makes a 39-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 17-14 lead.

The Bills punt back to Kansas City after not getting much going on offense.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored to give the Chiefs a 23-14 lead as Butker missed the extra point.

Josh Allen threw a rocket to Gabriel Davis to cut Kansas City's lead to two.

Fourth Quarter Bills 36-36 Chiefs

The Bills make a huge stop on third down and force Kansas City to punt.

The Chiefs sack Allen on third down and the Bills are forced to punt.

Butker makes a field goal to increase Kansas City's lead to five.

Josh Allen throws his third touchdown of the game to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs converts the two point conversion to give Buffalo the 29-26 lead.

Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown to give the Chiefs a 33-29 lead.

Gabriel Davis scored his fourth touchdown of the game to give the Bills a 36-33 lead.

Harrison Butker makes a 49-yard field goal to tie the game at 36.

Overtime Chiefs 42-36 Bills

Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass to give the Chiefs the win.

