DA completes review of alleged sexual assault involving former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced it has completed its review of an alleged sexual assault involving former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza.

Araiza and two former college teammates were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The Bills released Araiza after he was named in a civil lawsuit accusing him and his two former teammates in August 2022.

Araiza’s accuser spoke out in an interview with 7 News' sister station in San Diego in August, saying she felt Araiza should have never made it to an NFL team given the serious accusations against him.

The district attorney's office said after completing its review "prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

You can read the full statement from the district attorney's office below: