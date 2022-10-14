Bills Mafia rallies around Bills fan following a family tragedy

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills Mafia is showing its support for a young girl who has had a difficult year. 7 News first introduced you to Elliye Ball on Monday after she went to her first Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.

Elliye and her family went through a tragedy back in January this year. Their home in Sherman caught fire.

Elliye and her brother, Miles, walked through thick smoke to escape, suffering severe burns in the process. They were trying to save their one-year-old brother, Watson, who sadly did not make it.

Elliye and Miles were rushed to a hospital in Pittsburgh. She was given an 89% mortality rate and spent 100 days in the hospital. Miles, who doctors didn’t think could make it through twelve hours, fought on and spent 155 days in the hospital.

After months of recovery for the two kids, Elliye finally made it to her first Bills game with her dad, Joshua. It was a time to be a kid, and have fun at the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, Bills Mafia members caught wind of Elliye's story on social media. Amazed by the heroic story, they surprised the family will Bills gear and even videos from former Bills players.

#BILLSMAFIA: Happy to report Elliye has received a special message from @thurmanthomas w/ the help of @KateGIaser @HopeRises_News. #Billsmafia has also donated Allen signed helmets, jerseys and other merch. You can catch her story here: @wkbw https://t.co/dYqDYm0PiK @wkbw — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) October 14, 2022

"We cannot, we cannot thank everyone enough for everything that they have done," said Joshua Taylor.

Elliye was amazed and grateful by the support.

"All the prayers, really they just, it's really hard to put it into words but they helped," she said, "It gives you hope."

She said she got a Josh Allen helmet and jersey, a surprise video message from Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, and a whole lot of love from the Bills Mafia of course.

Joshua said this is all so overwhelming, but in the best way possible. The support from everyone is making a huge impact in their life.

The Taylor family said the ultimate goal moving forward is to meet Josh Allen one day, go to a Bills game as a family and of course win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.