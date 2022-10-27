Buffalo Bills give first look at new stadium renderings; expected to be completed in Orchard Park in fall 2026

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday morning, the Buffalo Bills released their first renderings of their new stadium, expected to be completed on Abbott Road in Orchard Park by fall 2026.

The new stadium will be completed across the street from the team's current home, Highmark Stadium.

The team has worked with the stadium architectural firm Populous to create the new renderings. In a press release, the team stated "the exterior stadium image highlights the team's desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance."

Buffalo Bills The new Buffalo Bills stadium is expected to be completed in Orchard Park by fall 2026.

The team also released one rendering showing the inside of the $1.4 billion stadium. Both renderings may change as the project moves forward.

Buffalo Bills The Buffalo Bills expect to finish construction on their new stadium by fall 2026 on Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

The renderings mark the first time Western New Yorkers are seeing visuals of what the new Bills stadium may look like. Previous visuals released by the team and by Populous merely indicated what the stadium's footprint would be on the Abbott Road site.

According to the team, current season ticket holders can maintain priority for seats when they renew of the 2023 season. Those who wish to obtain season tickets but do not already have them will be able to sign up after the 2022 season ends.

The renderings were released the morning of a public hearing, scheduled to take place at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center on Thursday evening.

The new stadium has been met with mixed reactions from the community, primarily over its location in Orchard Park, rather than downtown Buffalo. Earlier this month, members of the 716 Play Fair Coalition met to call for significant community reinvestment from the team as part of the stadium agreement.

The team's tentative agreement includes an $850 million investment in taxpayer funds.