Public hearing on Bills new stadium proposal to be held Oct. 27

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A public hearing on the Bills' new proposed stadium will be held on Oct. 27 at the Orchard Park Community Activity Center at 4600 California Road.

The hearing will start at 6 p.m. and those unable to attend in person can catch the hearing at this YouTube link.

Public comments can be submitted during the meeting and can also be accepted in writing on this website until Nov. 2.

The proposal for the new Bills stadium has been met with mixed reactions from the WNY community.