Neighbors voice concerns with Bills stadium agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members from across Western New York met Thursday afternoon to discuss potential concerns with the Buffalo Bills stadium agreement.

The deal calls for a new $1.4 billion dollar stadium to be built in Orchard Park. A large percentage of that bill will be paid for by the taxpayer. But community leaders have been wondering how this stadium will benefit Western New York and many people are asking about the "CBA" or community benefits agreement.

Neighbors who met Thursday as they want the agreement to include items like a "community investment fund", public transportation to and from the stadium, and money for youth athletics and mentor programs.

7 News Anchor Lia Lando reached out to both the Republican and Democratic members of the CBA committee for an update. They say they have signed non-disclosure agreements and can not talk about their conversations at the time.